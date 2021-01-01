Deep amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Deep amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried fig, leather and rancho followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, almond, date, caramel, tobacco, coffee, licorice, walnut husk, honey, hazelnut, oregano, praline, vanilla and nail polish.

Crisp and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with very long flavors of dried fig, honey, praline and almond.

Aged in small barrels.


