  Vernaccia di Oristano Riserva 2004, Silvio Carta (Italy)

Vernaccia di Oristano Riserva 2004

Silvio Carta (Italy)

Vernaccia di Oristano (Sardinia)
Vernaccia di Oristano
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Vernaccia di Oristano (Sardinia)
Deep amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried fig, leather and rancho followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, almond, date, caramel, tobacco, coffee, licorice, walnut husk, honey, hazelnut, oregano, praline, vanilla and nail polish.

Crisp and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with very long flavors of dried fig, honey, praline and almond.

Aged in small barrels.

Alcohol: 19%

Jam tarts

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

May 2021


