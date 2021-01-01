|
Valle d'Aosta Bianco Ensemblo 2017
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Traminer (50%), Moscato Bianco (40%), Müller Thurgau (10%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of banana, citrus fruits, apple, lavender, save, hawthorn and pear.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Broiled crustaceans, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2021