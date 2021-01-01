|
Sebino Bianco Zero Trattamenti 2019
(Lombardy)
|
Bronner, Helios, Johanniter, Solaris
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and elder flower followed by aromas of kiwi, peach, linden, apricot, lemon, pineapple, hay and pear.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and lemon.
Aged in steel tanks. Produced with PIWI grapes. (Pilzwiderstandfähig)
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2017
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2021
| --