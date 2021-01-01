Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and elder flower followed by aromas of kiwi, peach, linden, apricot, lemon, pineapple, hay and pear.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and lemon.

Aged in steel tanks. Produced with PIWI grapes. (Pilzwiderstandfähig)


