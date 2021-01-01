|
Joyful Extra Dry
(Piedmont)
|
Barbera (85%), Cortese (10%), Moscato Bianco (5%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, pear and mint.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness hint.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|June 2021