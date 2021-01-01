Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Joyful Extra Dry, Rinaldi (Italy)  

Joyful Extra Dry

Rinaldi (Italy)

(Piedmont)
Barbera (85%), Cortese (10%), Moscato Bianco (5%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Piedmont)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, pear and mint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness hint.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Aperitifs, Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables, Dairy products

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

June 2021


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Rinaldi's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in June?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Are you interested in wines produced by small and unknown wineries?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In which municipality are produced the best Barbaresco wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2021 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.