Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, pear and mint. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, pear and mint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness hint. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness hint.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

