Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of bread crust, pear, hawthorn, pineapple, broom, peach, hazelnut and thyme.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 36 months.


