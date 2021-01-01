Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Perlugo Dosaggio Zero, Pievalta (Italy)

Perlugo Dosaggio Zero

Pievalta (Italy)

(Marches)
Verdicchio
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pear, walnut husk, peach, pineapple, helichrysum, lesser calamint and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for about 24 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

June 2021


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Pievalta's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in June?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In which municipality are produced the best Barbaresco wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Are you interested in wines produced by small and unknown wineries?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2021 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.