Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, hazy, moderate transparency. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, hazy, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, pink grapefruit and blueberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry and pomegranate. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, pink grapefruit and blueberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry and pomegranate.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, pink grapefruit and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, pink grapefruit and blueberry.

A small part ages in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees. A small part ages in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees.

