  Dilante 2018, Maeli (Italy)  

Dilante 2018

Maeli (Italy)

(Veneto)
Corbina Nera, Marzemina Bianca
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Veneto)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, hazy, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, pink grapefruit and blueberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry and pomegranate.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, pink grapefruit and blueberry.

A small part ages in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Meat appetizers, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat with mushrooms, Fish soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)

June 2021


