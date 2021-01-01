Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Valle d'Aosta Chardonnay 2016, La Source (Italy)

Valle d'Aosta Chardonnay 2016

La Source (Italy)

(Vallée d'Aoste)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Vallée d'Aoste)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, citron, praline, grapefruit, broom, honey, butter and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.

A small part ferments in barrique. 9 months in steel tanks, 9 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with legumes, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat with mushrooms, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

June 2021


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other La Source's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Barbaresco wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in June?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Are you interested in wines produced by small and unknown wineries?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2021 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.