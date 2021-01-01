Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, citron, praline, grapefruit, broom, honey, butter and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.

A small part ferments in barrique. 9 months in steel tanks, 9 months in bottle.


