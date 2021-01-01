Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

At least 12 months in cask.


