Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, orange blossom, grapefruit, hazelnut, pineapple, lemon grass and thyme.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for about 24 months.


