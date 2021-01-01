Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico San Paolo 2017, Pievalta (Italy)

Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, almond, broom, citrus fruits, pear, anise, honey, thyme and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

20 months in steel tanks, 13 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

June 2021


