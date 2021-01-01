Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito Curina 2018, Pievalta (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig followed by aromas of candied fruits, quince jam, peach jam, honey, almond, citrus fruit peel, nail polish and hints of vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and almond.

14 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Confectionery, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

June 2021


