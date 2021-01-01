Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig followed by aromas of candied fruits, quince jam, peach jam, honey, almond, citrus fruit peel, nail polish and hints of vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and almond.

14 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


