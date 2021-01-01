|
Franciacorta Dosaggio Zero Gualberto 2010
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero (65%), Chardonnay (35%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, banana, grapefruit, hazelnut, tangerine, melon, croissant, pear, peach, almond, butter, honey, praline, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
Part of the base wine ferments in cask. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 60 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|June 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2017
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2019
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2021
| --