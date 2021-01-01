Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Biologico 2019, Biancavigna (Italy)

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Biologico 2019

Biancavigna (Italy)

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of wisteria, pear and green apple followed by aromas of broom, peach, plum, pineapple, kiwi, medlar and tangerine.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and plum.

Refermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Risotto with vegetables and fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Eggs, Dairy products

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

