Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of wisteria, pear and green apple followed by aromas of broom, peach, plum, pineapple, kiwi, medlar and tangerine.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and plum.

Refermented in closed tank.


