|
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Nature sui Lieviti 2019
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, hazy, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and yeast followed by aromas of wisteria, bread crust, hawthorn, peach, plum, pineapple and citrus fruits.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and bread crust.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 3 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|July 2021