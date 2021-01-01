|
Soave Classico Runcaris 2020
Soave (Veneto)

Garganega
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭

Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, nettle and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, apple, citrus fruits, pineapple and pear.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.


Alcohol: 12.5%

Fish and crustacean appetizers, Dairy products, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Eggs

|Suggested glass

10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)

|July 2021
|Other Vintages

|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧
| July 2010
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧
| August 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧
| July 2012
| ✧✧✧
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2021
| --