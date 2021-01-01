Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, nettle and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, apple, citrus fruits, pineapple and pear.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


