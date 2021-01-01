|
Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio Valparadiso 2020
Delle Venezie (Veneto)
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, banana and apple followed by aromas of broom, plum, pear, citrus fruits and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.
Aged in steel tanks and cask.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|July 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2021
| --