Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, raspberry and strawberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

4 months in barrique.


