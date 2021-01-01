Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Verruzzo 2018, Monteverro (Italy)

Verruzzo 2018

Monteverro (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Merlot (40%), Cabernet Franc (25%), Cabernet Sauvignon (25%), Syrah (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant an plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, strawberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant an plum.

12 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Cheese

18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

July 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2014   ✧✧✧✧     October 2017       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     July 2021       --    

Download DiWineTaste
