|
Verruzzo 2018
(Tuscany)
|
Merlot (40%), Cabernet Franc (25%), Cabernet Sauvignon (25%), Syrah (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant an plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, strawberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant an plum.
12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2021
| --