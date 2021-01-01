Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine an persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine an persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, wisteria and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, broom, pineapple, kiwi, lychee an peach.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweet hint, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and tangerine.

Refermented in closed tank for 90 days.


