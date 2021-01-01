|
Soave Danieli 2020
Soave (Veneto)
|
Garganega
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, nettle, broom, citrus fruits, plum, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|July 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| June 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| September 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| August 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| October 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| September 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| March 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| July 2021
| --