  Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2019, Siddura (Italy)

Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2019

Siddura (Italy)

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Vermentino
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by pear, broom, peach, citrus fruits, medlar, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in seel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

July 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2016   ✧✧✧✧     June 2019     ✧✧✧✧  
2017   ✧✧✧✧     June 2019       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     May 2020       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     July 2021       --    

Wine List



