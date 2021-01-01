|
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2019
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by pear, broom, peach, citrus fruits, medlar, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in seel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|July 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| ✧✧✧✧
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2021
| --