|
Soave Classico Scalette Tenda 2020
Soave (Veneto)
|
Garganega (85%), Trebbiano di Soave (15%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of peach, broom, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
8 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|July 2021