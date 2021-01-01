Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Monferrato Rosso Le Grive 2019, Forteto della Luja (Italy)

Monferrato Rosso Le Grive 2019

Forteto della Luja (Italy)

Monferrato (Piedmont)
Barbera (85%), Pinot Nero (15%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Monferrato (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, plum, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

10 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

August 2021


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 31, June 2005       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     August 2021       --    

Other Forteto della Luja's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Are you interested in wines produced by small and unknown wineries?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In which municipality are produced the best Barbaresco wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2021 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.