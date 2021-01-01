Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, plum, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

10 months in cask.


