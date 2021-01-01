|
Monferrato Rosso Le Grive 2019
Monferrato (Piedmont)
Barbera (85%), Pinot Nero (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, plum, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
10 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|August 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 31, June 2005
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2021
| --