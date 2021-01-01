|
Colli Berici Rosso Pian Alto 2017
Colli Berici (Veneto)
|
Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvigno, Carménère
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carnation, bell pepper, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors off black currant, plum and black cherry.
24 months in barrique, 12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2021