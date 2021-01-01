Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carnation, bell pepper, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carnation, bell pepper, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors off black currant, plum and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors off black currant, plum and black cherry.

24 months in barrique, 12 months in cask. 24 months in barrique, 12 months in cask.

