|
Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva Fola 2018
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Cannonau
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco, mace, cinnamon and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.
Aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2021
| --