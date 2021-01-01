|
Terra di Monteverro 2016
(Tuscany)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (40%), Cabernet Franc (40%), Merlot (15%), Petit Verdot (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, iris, bell pepper, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, fern, licorice, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
20 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2016
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2021
| --