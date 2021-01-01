Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of kiwi, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, green apple, peach, tangerine, white melon, apricot and pineapple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of kiwi, pear and green apple.

Refermented in closed tank for 5 months.


