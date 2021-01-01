|
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Brut Rive di Ogliano 2019
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of kiwi, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, green apple, peach, tangerine, white melon, apricot and pineapple.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of kiwi, pear and green apple.
Refermented in closed tank for 5 months.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustacean and vegetables, Dairy products, Sauteed fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|August 2021