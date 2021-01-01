|
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Brut Rive di Soligo 2019
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera (98%), Verdisio (1%), Perera (1%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, green apple and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, jasmine, tangerine, peach, plum, apricot, pineapple and citron.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and tangerine.
Refermented in closed tank for 5 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Dairy products, Eggs, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|August 2021