Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and apricot followed by aromas of citron, white rose, broom, lychee, apple, pear, honey and sage. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and apricot followed by aromas of citron, white rose, broom, lychee, apple, pear, honey and sage.

Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing effervescence. Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing effervescence.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and apricot. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and apricot.

Fermented in closed tank. Fermented in closed tank.

