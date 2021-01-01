Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Moscato d'Asti Canelli Piasa San Maurizio 2020, Forteto della Luja (Italy)

Moscato d'Asti Canelli Piasa San Maurizio 2020

Forteto della Luja (Italy)

Asti or Moscato d'Asti (Piedmont)
Moscato Bianco
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Asti or Moscato d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and apricot followed by aromas of citron, white rose, broom, lychee, apple, pear, honey and sage.

Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing effervescence.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and apricot.

Fermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 5.5%

Cream desserts, Fruit desserts, Semifreddo

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

August 2021


