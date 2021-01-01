Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry jam, raspberry jam and dried rose followed by aromas of raisin, cherry, prune, dried fig, tamarind, licorice, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry jam, raspberry jam and tamarind.

12 months in cask.


