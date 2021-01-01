Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, carnation, blueberry, lavender, rosemary, chocolate, tobacco, black pepper, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, carnation, blueberry, lavender, rosemary, chocolate, tobacco, black pepper, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.

16 month in barrique and cement tanks. 16 month in barrique and cement tanks.

