Bardolino 2020
Bardolino (Veneto)
Corvina (80%), Rondinella (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, cyclamen, strawberry and carnation.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.
At least 6 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 0%
Pasta and risotto with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Fish soups
|Suggested glass
0 °C
(32 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧❂
| June 2005
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --