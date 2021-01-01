|
Barbera d'Asti Superiore Lequilibrio 2018
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask and barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --