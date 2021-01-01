|
Montefalco Rosso 2017
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (10%), Colorino (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2013
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --