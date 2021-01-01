Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, hazy, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, hazy, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, peach and citron followed by aromas of yeast, apple, pineapple, broom and acacia.

Crisp attack with a pleasing effervescence, however balanced by alcohol, good body.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and apple.

Refermented in bottle on its lees.


