Verde Piona 2020
(Veneto)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, hazy, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, peach and citron followed by aromas of yeast, apple, pineapple, broom and acacia.
Crisp attack with a pleasing effervescence, however balanced by alcohol, good body.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and apple.
Refermented in bottle on its lees.
Alcohol: 12%
Aperitifs, Crustaceans and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Vegetables soups
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|2004
| ✧✧✭
| June 2005
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --