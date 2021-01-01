|
Piemonte Viognier Calypsos 2020
(Piedmont)
|
Viognier
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pineapple, pink grapefruit and plum followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pear, apple, papaya, peach and beeswax.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pineapple, pink grapefruit and plum.
Aged in steel tanks,
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2021