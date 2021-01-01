|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2020
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, plum, anise, pineapple, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Eggs, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Fried fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧
| November 2003
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧
| August 2007
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2008
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --