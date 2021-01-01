Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2020, Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2020

Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, plum, anise, pineapple, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Eggs, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Fried fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

September 2021


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002   ✧✧✧     November 2003       --    
2006   ✧✧✧     August 2007       --    
2007   ✧✧✧     May 2008       --    
2014   ✧✧✧     January 2016       --    
2016   ✧✧✧     July 2017       --    
2017   ✧✧✧     September 2018       --    
2018   ✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2019   ✧✧✧     June 2020       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧     September 2021       --    

Other Sartarelli's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What is your daily intake of wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Would you buy or drink alcohol-free or dealcoholized wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in September?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2021 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.