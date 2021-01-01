|
Campo Massimo Corvina 2016
(Veneto)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, tobacco, licorice, clove and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
At least 18 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✭❂
| June 2005
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --