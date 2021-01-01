|
Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2017
Valpolicella Ripasso (Veneto)
|
Corvina, Corvinone (70%), Rondinella (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
9 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2013
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --