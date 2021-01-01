|
Ruchè di Castagnole Monferrato Laccento 2020
Ruché di Castagnole Monferrato (Piedmont)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, strawberry, blueberry, black pepper, pomegranate and plum.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --