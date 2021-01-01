Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent. Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, plum and fruit candy.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


