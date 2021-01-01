|
Bardolino Chiaretto 2020
Bardolino (Veneto)
|
Corvina (80%), Rondinella (20%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, plum and fruit candy.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✭
| June 2005
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --