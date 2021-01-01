Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Bardolino Chiaretto 2020, Albino Piona (Italy)  

Bardolino Chiaretto 2020

Albino Piona (Italy)

Bardolino (Veneto)
Corvina (80%), Rondinella (20%)
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Bardolino (Veneto)
Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, plum and fruit candy.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

September 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004   ✧✧     June 2005       --    
2020   ✧✧✧     September 2021       --    

Other Albino Piona's wines 


Wine List



