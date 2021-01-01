Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, peach and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, tangerine, raspberry, blueberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, peach and tangerine.

Aged in steel tanks.


