Spoleto Trebbiano Spoletino 2020
Spoleto (Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, pineapple, pear, plum, marjoram and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and peach.
6 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2021