Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, peach, broom, pineapple, banana, helichrysum, honey, hazelnut and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, peach, broom, pineapple, banana, helichrysum, honey, hazelnut and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

Part of the Garganega ferments and ages in barrique. Part of the Garganega ferments and ages in barrique.

