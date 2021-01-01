|
Bianco di Custoza Superiore Campo del Selese 2019
Bianco di Custoza (Veneto)
|
Garganega (40%), Friulano (20%), Cortese (20%), Chardonnay (10%), Trebbiano di Soave (10%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, peach, broom, pineapple, banana, helichrysum, honey, hazelnut and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
Part of the Garganega ferments and ages in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 32, Summer 2005
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --