|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2018
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, medlar and quince followed by aromas of noble rot, chamomile, mango, peach, plum, pineapple, lychee, saffron, honey, grapefruit, linden, rosemary and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apricor, medlar and mango.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 14, December 2003
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2008
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --