Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, medlar and quince followed by aromas of noble rot, chamomile, mango, peach, plum, pineapple, lychee, saffron, honey, grapefruit, linden, rosemary and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apricor, medlar and mango.

Aged in steel tanks.


