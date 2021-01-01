Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry and carob. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

