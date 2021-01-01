|
Maremma Toscana Rosso Momi 2018
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Montepulciano
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, blackberry and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
Aged in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|October 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2021
| --