|
Frappato 2019
(Sicily)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, strawberry, plum and hints of black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Cereal soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2021