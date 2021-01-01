Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.

Sangiovese ages for 12 months in cask, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon for 12 months in barrique. At least 12 months in bottle. Sangiovese ages for 12 months in cask, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon for 12 months in barrique. At least 12 months in bottle.

