  Sterpato 2017, Fattoria Varramista (Italy)  

Sterpato 2017

Fattoria Varramista (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.

Sangiovese ages for 12 months in cask, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon for 12 months in barrique. At least 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

October 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2016   ✧✧✧     March 2021       --    
2017   ✧✧✧     October 2021       --    

Other Fattoria Varramista's wines 


